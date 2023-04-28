KB4023057: Microsoft slightly improves Windows Update on Windows 11 and 10, again

Microsoft recently released Update Health Tools for Windows 11 and Windows 10. The purpose of this is to improve the functioning of the Windows Update process. The update is available under KB4023057 and Microsoft says it is delivered automatically via Windows Update. The company has again released updated files for Windows 11 22H2, 21H2, as well as Windows 10, 22H2, 21H2, and 20H2.

In case you haven't received the Windows Update Health Tools, it can also be manually downloaded from the Microsoft Download Center for commercial customers. On the support document, Microsoft writes:

Microsoft Update Health Tools is offered to devices through Windows Update as update KB4023057. This update is applicable for both Windows consumer and commercial devices, with a slightly different purpose and functionality. On Windows consumer devices, this update helps remediate smooth functioning of Windows Update.

For commercial devices, this update is recommended for Windows Update for Business (WUfB) Deployment Service for managing Feature and Quality Updates. The Microsoft Update Health Tools is required for Expediting security updates through Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Graph.

In order to verify if the Microsoft Update Health Tools are working, users can migrate to the installation files (C:\Program Files\Microsoft Update Health Tools). Likewise, commercial customers can check if the Update Health service is running on their devices.

You can find more details regarding the update in the official support article.