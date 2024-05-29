KB5037849: Windows 10 22H2 build 19045.4474 non-security preview update released

Microsoft has launched the non-security preview release version for Windows 10 22H2. The build number is 19045.4474, under KB5037849. There are no new features in this update but there is a list of issues that have been fixed with this release, along with a number of known issues.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights This update addresses an issue that displays a hidden window. Its title bar has no content and no client area. This occurs when you share your screen using certain apps.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Share button on USB controllers. It might not work with Game Bar. Improvements Important: Use EKB KB5015684 to update to Windows 10, version 22H2. This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB: This update addresses an issue that affects a Microsoft Entra ID account. Devices cannot authenticate a second one. This occurs after you install the Windows update, dated November 13, 2023.

This update addresses an issue that affects a server after you remove it from a domain. The Get- LocalGroupMember cmdlet returns an exception. This occurs if the local groups contain domain members.

cmdlet returns an exception. This occurs if the local groups contain domain members. This update addresses an issue that affects a Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) app. It stops responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects an IPP-over-USB printer. After you delete it, it still appears as not available in Control Panel.

This update addresses an issue that affects TWAIN drivers. They might stop responding when you use them in a virtual environment.

This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects Unified Write Filter (UWF) Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) API calls. Calls to shut down or restart the system throw an access denied exception.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. Windows 10 servicing stack update (KB5037995) - 19045.4467 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. Known Issues in this update Symptom Workaround Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview). To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. Copilot in Windows (in preview) is not currently supported when your taskbar is located vertically on the right or left of your screen. To access Copilot in Windows, make sure your taskbar is positioned horizontally on the top or bottom of your screen. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. After you install KB5034203 (dated 01/23/2024) or later updates, some Windows devices that use the DHCP Option 235 to discover Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) nodes in their network might be unable to use those nodes. Instead, these Windows devices will download updates and apps from the public internet. IT administrators also see increased download traffic on their internet routes. Those of you who use the Home edition of Windows are not likely to experience this issue. MCC and DHCP Option 235 are typically used in enterprise environments. Option 1: Configure Microsoft Connected Cache endpoint in DOCacheHost policy as indicated in Cache hostname. Additionally, DOCacheHostSource has to be set to 1 or removed as indicated in Cache hostname source. By default, the DOCacheHost and DOCacheHostSource policies have no value. Option 2: You can mitigate this issue using Group Policies available through our support channel. Organizations can request help at Support for business. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture. When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings > Account > Your info and, under Create your picture, clicking on Browse for one, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

You can check out the full support post for this update here.