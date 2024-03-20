Microsoft gearing up for Windows 11 24H2 system requirements compatibility testing

Microsoft, earlier today released its latest build to the Canary and Dev Windows Insider channels with build 26085. While there are no new features, it comes packed with some major bug fixes like an issue preventing shut down, sleep or hibernation.

Alongside that, Microsoft has also released new Windows Insider build for HLK (Hardware Lab Kit) under the same build number. The build is available on Microsoft's official website and the description of the build says (spotted by Xeno on X):

Install Windows HLK Insider Preview The latest Windows Hardware Lab Kit (Windows HLK) helps you ensure that the drivers and the system you develop are certified as compatible with Windows 10. To get the RTM version, visit the Hardware Dev Center HLK download page.

If you are wondering why Windows "10" is mentioned, the tech giant has already acknowledged that it is an error on its behalf and the issue should be fixed soon.

Yeah, let me look at getting that fixed. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) March 20, 2024

The HLK comes under the gambit of the WHCP or Windows Hardware Compatibility Program. The HLK or Hardware Lab Kit is a test framework designed to aid hardware vendors and Microsoft partners to test and ensure the proper compatibility of hardware and drivers on Windows 11 and 10, among others, such that they can receive the WHQL or Windows Hardware Quality Labs certification.

Before this, Microsoft announced the RTM (release to manufacturing) HLK update for version 23H2 in September of 2023. However, the company had previously already confirmed there would be no hardware compatibility changes going from 22H2 to 23H2, which is also why the WHCP certification was not updated either and it continued to use the moniker for version 22H2.

However, things are likely to be slightly different this time around in terms of hardware compatibility, with Microsoft seemingly blocking off really old processors that lack the PopCnt instruction.