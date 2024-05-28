Popular VR role-playing game Demeo now available for Apple Vision Pro

After demoing the game during the Apple Vision Pro announcement last year, the developers of Demeo have finally made the game available for Apple's virtual reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Demeo is a popular VR role-playing game, now available for the visionOS via the App Store.

Earlier this month, Apple dropped a new Vision Pro game and a bunch of titles for Apple Arcade. Now, Demeo "a cross-platform cooperative adventure for up to four players that recreates all of the magic and camaraderie of gathering around a tabletop with friends to battle against the forces of evil," is available for Vision Pro users.

In this game, four heroes are available, each with different abilities. With its AR and VR capabilities, players can feel as if they are a part of the game. Demeo was launched for the Oculus Quest in 2021, and later it was ported for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation VR 2 in 2023.

Tommy Palm, CEO and founder of Resolution Games, said, "We are thrilled to bring the complete game of Demeo to Apple Vision Pro, and have optimized the title for the device’s powerful hand- and eye-tracking for incredible gameplay."

There are two different modes to choose from. One of them opens the game in a 2D window, allowing the Vision Pro user to play the game with friends and still multitask. The other mode gives you a fully immersive mode that gives you that immersive and spatial experience, taking advantage of Vision Pro's VR features.

Demeo also works with hand tracking and game controllers, so players can choose how they want to play. Demeo was also already available for iPad and Mac, where you can purchase it one time on either platform and gain access to all Apple platforms. The game is available to purchase for $39.99, and you can download it from the App Store.