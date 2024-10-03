Laid-back management game Bear and Breakfast is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's freebie promotion has just refreshed, keeping up its weekly freebie streak alive. This also means that the indie adventure The Spirit and the Mouse's time on the program has come to an end, and the latest game available to claim as become Bear and Breakfast.

PC gamers with an Epic Games Store account have seven days from today, October 3, to claim the game and attach it permanently to their growing library.

Described as a laid-back management adventure experience, Bear and Breakfast has players taking the role of Hank, a "well-meaning bear." As expected from the game's name, Hank wants to set up a Bed and Breakfast in the woods, and this involves cleaning up and updating an abandoned shack in the middle of nowhere to get tourists.

Players can personalize their inn to however they want it to look and function, with guest rooms, bathrooms, parlors, and entertainment activities all available for building. Keeping incoming guests happy is the way to improve reputation, earn a profit, and in turn, get even more customers. There's even a questline involving a mystery hidden in the forest.

Here's how the developer Gummy Cat describes the storyline and exploration elements:

Moving through the story-rich world of Bear and Breakfast will have you stumbling on dozens of interesting folks and weirdos, much like yourself. Most of them have something to say about your endeavors and if you take some time out of your day to listen, they might help your build your shack to new heights! Not everyone is as helpful or as needy though. Are you bear enough to search deep within the forest and your soul to find the mysteries that lie within?

The Bear and Breakfast giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now available, and it's slated to end on October 10. The title usually costs $19.99 to purchase when not on sale, but PC gamers can claim and keep it forever by jumping in on this promotion. Epic Games also announced recently that a mobile version of its weekly freebie promotion is in the works too.