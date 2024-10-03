Avatar: The Last Airbender AAA RPG in development at Space Marine 2 studio Saber

A brand-new AAA game based on the fan-favorite Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender is in development. The announcement arrived from Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive today, who are working together with Avatar Studios to build this RPG experience. Created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the original minds behind the show, Avatar Studios is a production company overseeing the franchise.

The game is currently in early development, according to the announcement. It will be the first AAA experience set in this popular universe, with the companies calling it "the biggest video game in franchise history." The untitled game is coming to PC and consoles when it's done.

The story won't follow Aang, Katara, or any of the known Avatars from the element-bending universe, though. It will follow an "all-new, never-before-seen Avatar" from thousands of years prior to the main storylines fans have seen so far. Able to command water, earth, fire, and air elements, this Avatar will "engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world," according to development teams.

"We know loyal fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been eager for more stories that bring them into the universe of the show, and through gaming, we’re able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience the new content in a completely immersive way," says Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount. "Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life, and we are excited to co-fund this AAA title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand."

Being still in early development, we probably won't get to hear about this unnamed Avatar game for some time. Saber Interactive is also currently developing post-launch content for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 following its immensely successful launch.

Source: IGN