Latest Edge Dev update improves Sidebar, WebView2, Internet Explorer mode, more

Microsoft has released a new feature update for its Edge browser in the Dev Channel. Version 109.0.1481.0 is now available for download with a new toggle for Internet Explorer mode, the option to open Sidebar games in a new tab, and several improvements for WebView2 (recently released for WinUI 2). As usual, the update also contains numerous fixes and minor enhancements.

What is new in Edge Dev 109.0.1481.0?

New Features:

Added Open this page in Compatibility view toggle in the Add a page prompt for Internet Explorer mode pages.

Added open in new tab button on the Sidebar games.

WebView2 Added support for File Upload in UWP (#1639) Added IDL validator tool.



Improved Reliability:

Fixed Autofill account selection menu not entering credentials.

Fixed the browser crash with Autofill dialog when navigating to the cross button using an arrow key or pressing Tab or Shift + Delete keys while the focus is on the cross button.

Fixed the browser crash while using Find in Page in the PDF viewer.

Fixed Sidebar issue that causes the browser to crash.

Fixed the browser crash when signing out your profile in Workspace.

Fixed a crash related to Sidebar.

Fixed the browser crash that’s related to HDR video.

Fixed a crash when navigating to certain websites.

Fixed the browser crash issue when clicking on the performance button after closing Kids mode window.

Fixed the browser crash when entering or exiting Full screen.

Fixed a crash related to recommended update.

Fixed the browser crash related to Assistance Home button.

Fixed a crash when interacting with visual search results

iOS Fixed browser crash when launching. Fixed browser crash related to notifications.

Android Fixed browser crash when enabling Bold text in Android setting.

macOS Fixed the browser crash related to account sync.

WebView2 Fixed crash when clicking on the thumbnail view in the taskbar and moving focus to the WebView2 window. Fixed visual hosting crashes with Windows 10 Anniversary Update and older.



Other Changes:

Fixed STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION error message on certain websites.

Fixed picture profile in Microsoft Edge icon on the taskbar.

Fixed Allow extensions from other stores toggle not reflecting change in the Extensions page.

Fixed incorrect colors on pictures when turning off Enhance Image.

Fixed the double Sort by name buttons after invoking it in Collection.

Fixed HEVC video playback issue.

Fixed Find on Page issue not scrolling to the first highlighted match term.

Fixed Edge bar Search bar not scaling correctly when it’s on Search only layout.

Fixed The Pinning Wizard not loading content.

Fixed Favorites from opening a new tab while on a New Tab Page.

When clicking on a join Workspace link, the initial New Tab no longer stays open.

Fixed an issue with installing and uninstalling PWA.

iOS Fixed missing icons on top sites. Fixed Sign in not working correctly. Fixed the Open external app dialog not showing up. Fixed black screen when launching. Fixed sync invalid token pop-up when sync is disabled by policy. Fixed history not displaying when tapping on the address bar. Fixed data loss when upgrading from an older version of Microsoft Edge.

Android Fixed the NTP search box not responding. Fixed blank Feedback submission issue. Fixed browser crash related to Tracking prevention.

WebView2 Fixed the blank PDF toolbar issue when hiding three of the buttons. (#2866)

Xbox Fixed HEVC MP4 video playback in WebView2.

HoloLens Fixed DRM media playback.



You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. The browser is available on Windows (7, 8, 8.1, 10, and 11), macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS (closed testing). Microsoft plans to release Edge 109 to the general public on the week of January 12, 2023.