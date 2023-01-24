Microsoft extends Edge support on Windows Server 2012 and R2 to October 2023

Earlier this month, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 and 8.1. In addition to killing the most loved/hated OS combo, Microsoft stopped supporting Edge on outdated platforms. However, a few days ago, the company revealed slightly revised plans. Those using Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2 will continue getting updates for the Microsoft Edge browser until October 10, 2023.

Here is what Microsoft says in the updated announcement post:

Microsoft Edge version 109 will be the last supported version on Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (version 110 and later will be unavailable). Version 109 will receive critical security fixes and fixes for known exploit bugs until October 10, 2023. WebView2 Runtime version 109 will be supported in the same way. Additionally, Internet Explorer 11 remains supported on those operating systems for as long as they are in support.

It is worth noting that extended support does not mean new features or updates to more recent versions. Microsoft will only issue the most critical security updates, and the browser will remain on version 109 until its end. Also, an attempt to install Microsoft Edge 110 and newer on Windows 7 or 8.1 will result in the installer reporting an unsupported operating system.

Switching to Firefox might be your only option if you have a Windows 7 or 8 system that cannot be updated to Windows 10 or 11. Mozilla still supports its browser on now-dead Windows versions, but that will not last long.