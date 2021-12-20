Latest Firefox 95 versions fix Windows crash bugs and one of them is related to AMD CPUs

Mozilla's two newest release channel versions for Firefox 95 have fixed a number of bugs and a couple of them are related to crashes on Windows.

Firefox 95.0.1 fixes, among other things, "a frequent Windows shutdown crash". The bug was tracked by Mozilla under ID 1738984. The crash was being reported as:

Shutdown hanging at step quit-application. Something is blocking the main-thread.

People working on the bug noticed that there was a huge uptick in the number of crashes recently - even though this issue wasn't itself entirely new - forcing them to act fast.

Randell Jesup in the Firefox bug report forum writes:

The volume jumped from 500-1000/day to multiple thousands per day around Oct 26th or so. We heard there was a Windows update around that time. However there are crashes on win7/8/10 and 11. Just the one most common signature for this issue has had 16000 crashes in the last 7 days, and about 1/4 of the top 50 crash signatures are from this issue, including #2. The volume had gone up from low 100's (from the various signatures) to the 500-1000 level from June to October.

The latest Firefox version 95.0.2 also fixes a crash issue whereupon the browser would crash on older AMD Bobcat-based CPUs. The changelog states:

Addresses frequent crashes experienced by users with C/E/Z-Series "Bobcat" CPUs running on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1.

For those that don't remember, Bobcat was an architecture designed by AMD for low-power solutions as opposed to AMD's Bulldozer cores. These processors are rarely used nowadays but were quite prevalent in entry-level laptops a few years back. Bobcat-derived Jaguar cores powered the Sony PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.