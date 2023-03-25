Latest Microsoft Edge 111 stable lets admins disable the Discover app in the sidebar

Microsoft has released the latest stable version of its Edge web browser. The new version, 111.0.1661.54, includes some adjustments to the Edge sidebar. It also has a couple of new security updates. Here is the full changelog:

Microsoft Edge Sidebar Improvements. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access productivity tools side-by-side with their browsing window. In this release, the sidebar has been enhanced to increase productivity and improve user experience. As communicated in our last release (Microsoft Edge release notes for Stable Channel), the sidebar now includes a toolbar button by default to access the experience. If admins enable the Discover app, hovering and clicking the toolbar button will invoke both the sidebar tower, and the new discover experience. With this release, admins now have the ability to disable the Discover app and still keep the Sidebar. In this situation, the Sidebar tower will always be shown. If a user would like to hide their sidebar from always showing, they can do this in their Sidebar settings (edge://settings/sidebar). Additionally, Enterprise users can choose to 'always show' or 'auto hide', when an admin 'enables' the Sidebar. More customization options for the sidebar toolbar button are planned in future versions of Microsoft Edge. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge.

The new release also has two new security updates that add fixes from the Chromium project:

You can find the official release notes here.