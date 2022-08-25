Leak shows Microsoft already working on WDDM 3.2 for next-gen Windows

Earlier today, Microsoft released multiple Windows 11 Insider builds, two on the Beta Channel (KB5016701) and one for the Dev Channel. The new Dev Channel build 25188 brings many new features and improvements that Microsoft has outlined in the changelog for the build.

Outside the changes announced, some hidden features in the new 25188 build include new animated Settings icons and a new Task Manager with the option for creating live kernel dumps that can be very handy for troubleshooting. Microsoft could apparently be working to enhance the security side of Windows 11 too with a new Secure Boot driver.

Additionally, hints of next-gen Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) version 3.2 have also been uncovered by Twitter user Xeno.

Sounds like WDDM 3.2 is being worked on. Google is only bringing up some job related pages. pic.twitter.com/Yf954o7qGl — Xeno (@XenoPanther) August 24, 2022

The string was found inside the DirectX Diagnostic tool (dxdiagn.dll) as you can see in the image below:

At the moment it is not known what the next WDDM version will bring to the table, but generally speaking, each revision adds some new features related to performance and efficiency enhancements. The upcoming Windows 11 version 22H2 feature update introduces WDDM v3.1. In the case of AMD, there is a huge performance boost in store for users running OpenGL applications with driver 22.7.1, though, it probably has more to do with AMD's own efforts than the change in WDDM version.

Likewise, WDDM 3.2 may be in the works for the next major Windows release, though at the moment it is difficult to pinpoint how or when it will be introduced. That's because recent reports have suggested that the Redmond software giant is going back to a three-year release schedule.

Via: XenoThePanter (Reddit)