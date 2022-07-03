Leaked OneDrive client reveals Windows 11-like redesign

Microsoft is working on a new OneDrive client for Windows 11. A preview build of the app has leaked, revealing Windows 11-like redesign for the Settings section that has not received major revamps in many years.

Besides the new controls, new navigation, and overhauled visuals, the leaked app does not offer any new features. It lets you personalize sync settings, change notification options, add another account, see your storage quota, etc.

Microsoft has not announced the new app yet, so the public preview version might look different compared to the leaked. You can try installing it at your own risk using this link (via @flobo09). It is also worth noting that running the leaked version does not guarantee you will get the new design. We tried installing the app on several machines (Dev and Stable channels), with none receiving the eye candy.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced stories coming soon to OneDrive, offering users a new way to share their photos.

What do you think about the redesigned OneDrive app for Windows?