Pixel Watch 3 leaked promo images suggest better display, faster charging and more

Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the Made By Google event on August 13. While much has already been leaked about the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Buds Pro 2, that has not been the case with the Pixel Watch 3.

That changes today because alleged official promo images of the Pixel Watch 3 have surfaced online. The images show off the Pixel Watch 3's design, specifications, features, and much more, leaving little for the launch event.

The Pixel Watch 3 is shown off in two sizes: a 41mm model (matching the existing Pixel Watch 2) and a bigger 45mm variant (for those hefty wrists!). The promo images highlight that the display on the Pixel Watch 3 now has 10% more screen for the 41mm model and 40% more screen for the 45mm variant, suggesting a reduction in display bezels.

Google will pack the Pixel Watch 3 with an Actua display, a staple of Pixel smartphones. Notably, the Actua display on the Pixel Watch 3 peaks at 2,000 nits brightness, double that of the Pixel Watch 2. The promos also claim that the Pixel Watch 3 display will be ultra-responsive, which could mean a higher refresh rate.

Gallery: Pixel Watch 3 promo images

Besides, the battery life looks the same as the previous models, claiming 24 hours of use with AOD (always on display) turned on. It can run up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode turned on. But the images highlight that the 41mm has 20% faster charging compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 3 is also getting a slew of new features and performance updates. This includes the Nest doorbell and camera feeds directly visible on your Pixel Watch 3, allowing for real-time monitoring. There is a new Morning Brief feature that delivers a summary of your most important health and fitness metrics every morning.

For fitness fans, the Pixel Watch 3 is claimed to have the ability to create custom runs, race against previous workouts, get haptic feedback on when to run, cool down, or sprint, get insight on cadence, stride, and vertical oscillation, etc. Inside the box, you will get the watch, bands, and a USB-C charging dock.

Recently, details about all the different bands and color options were leaked. It is expected that this year's Pixel Watch 3 could see a price increase.

Source and images: Android Headlines