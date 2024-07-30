Fresh leak reveals every band and color launching with Google Pixel Watch 3

Ahead of the Made By Google event on August 13, we almost know everything about the upcoming Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, not much has been leaked about the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 as of now.

A fresh leak has popped up, revealing all the different band types and color options that are expected to launch with the Pixel Watch 3. The report also claims the 45mm size won't work with all band options.

The band options for the Pixel Watch 3 allegedly include Active Band, Active Sport Band, Woven Band, Stretch Band, Metal Mesh Band, Metal Links Band, Metal Slim Band, Two-Tone Leather Band, and Crafted Leather Band. While these band options are available for the Pixel Watch 2, there are also some new variants.

Here is the complete list of alleged Pixel Watch 3 band options and colors:

Active Band

Obsidian

Porcelain

Hazel

Rose Quartz (41mm only)

Active Sport Band

Obsidian

Porcelain

Hazel

Coral

Moondust

Wintergreen

Woven Band

Ivy

Porcelain

Lemongrass

Peony

Bay (41mm only)

Sage (41mm only)

Stretch Band (41mm only)

Obsidian

Porcelain

Bay

Sage

Wintergreen

Rose Quartz

Metal Mesh Band (41mm only)

Matte Black

Champagne Gold

Polished Silver

Metal Links Band

Matte Black

Brushed Silver

Metal Slim Band (41mm only)

Matte Black

Champagne Gold

Brushed Silver

Two-Tone Leather Band (41mm only)

Charcoal

Porcelain

Bay

Crafted Leather Band

Obsidian

Moondust

Performance Loop Band

Obsidian

Porcelain

Peony

Wintergreen

It should be noted that the Active Band gets Rose Quartz, while the Active Sport Band gets a new Wintergreen color option. On the other hand, the Woven Band gets Peony, whereas the Stretch Band gets Wintergreen and Rose Quartz color options.

The Performance Loop band is completely new to the Pixel Watch 3 lineup and is rumored to come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Wintergreen color options. However, it is claimed that the Performance Loop bands may not launch until October.

We already have our first look at the renders of the Pixel Watch 3, and also the specifications of all the different Pixel Watch 3 models. The European pricing of the Google Pixel Watch 3 was also leaked, suggesting a price bump in this year's watches.

Source: Android Headlines