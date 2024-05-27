The Lenovo Legion Go 'Lite' portable gaming PC is reportedly in the works

In October 2023, Lenovo launched the Legion Go, a portable Windows 11-based gaming PC designed to compete with devices like Valve's Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally. However, the Legion Go had a few major differences from those earlier portable gaming PCs, such as a much larger 8.8-inch display and detachable controllers.

Today, Windows Central is reporting, via unnamed sources, that Lenovo is working on a new version of the Legion Go device, This version will reportedly have a "Lite" branding, and that likely means a more affordable version of the PC; the current Legion Go launched with a price of $699,99, although you can get one for cheaper prices at Amazon and other third-party retailers at the moment.

The article didn't have much to disclose about what will be included in the Legion Legion Go Lite, other than that it will retain the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor of the original. If this is meant to be a more affordable version of the Legion Go, it's possible that the Lite edition could have a smaller monitor, or not include the detachable controllers to cut its price down.

There's also no word on when this Lite version of the Legion Go will launch or how much it would actually cost. Hopefully, we will learn more about the device in the near future.

Ironically, Asus plans to beef up its current Asus ROG Ally portable gaming PC soon with a new version, the Asus ROG Ally X. Asus has already confirmed it will have a bigger battery, an increase for its RAM beyond its current 16GB, and support for the standard M.2 2280 SSDs to help expand its onboard storage. Asus plans to officially reveal more info on the ROG Ally X on June 2.

