Apple M3 MacBook Air is down to just $999

Not so long ago, Apple announced a refreshed version of its most popular laptop, the MacBook Air. The new variant is powered by the Apple Silicon M3 chip, and some of its entry-level configurations are now available for as little as $999. In addition, Apple lets you protect your new Mac with three years of Apple Care+, which is also available at a discount.

The M3-based MacBook Air features the same design as its predecessor. There are still four colors to choose from; a Retina display with a notch, a keyboard with TouchID, and a massive haptic trackpad. All the new stuff is hidden inside: Apple claims the new M3 processor can deliver up to 60% more performance than the original MacBook Air with the M1 chip.

Despite the significant performance increase, the MacBook Air is still a thin, fanless computer with great battery life. According to Apple, the M3-powered MacBook Air can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Other changes in the new model include Wi-Fi 6E support, the ability to power two external monitors, and slightly more fingerprint-resistant coating.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.