Lunar Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller announced

It was only a couple of weeks ago Microsoft unveiled a new Xbox controller variant, the Mineral Camo edition, but already, another brand-new controller design has entered the ring. The newly announced Lunar Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is the second entry in the "Shift" series from the updated Xbox Series X|S controller slate, following Aqua Shift from 2021.

The controller sports a smokey color scheme that looks silver or gold depending on how the light hits it. The rubberized grips also tout a unique gray and black swirl design here, while the front buttons, sticks, bumpers, and triggers all have a bright white color.

Being a newer-generation Xbox Wireless controller, it has a customizable Share button on the middle of it for recording and social activities, as well as a USB-C port on the front. A 3.5mm stereo headset port on the bottom, a battery compartment, and multiple device recognition are all included as features too.

The Xbox Wireless Controller - Lunar Shift Special Edition is now available for $69.99 from the Microsoft Store and retailers. The controller supports Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PCs, as well as mobile devices.



Like for many other Special Edition controllers, Microsoft has also worked with Razer to offer an officially licensed Universal Quick Charging Stand that uses the same materials and color scheme of the Lunar Shift controller. The charging stand can be purchased now for $49.99 from the Microsoft Store as well.