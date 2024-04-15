Microsoft moves Xbox Insider Release Notes to a new website

Microsoft has published a heads-up announcement for gamers participating in the Xbox Insider program. All Xbox Insider release notes will no longer be available on the Xbox Wire website, where the company publishes all Xbox-related gaming news. Starting today, changelogs for the latest Xbox Insider release will be published on the official Xbox Support website.

The company says this change has been long in the making, and there are several reasons to decouple Xbox Insider release notes from the Xbox Wire website. One reason is that Microsoft wants to provide a more cohesive user experience by having all Xbox-related release notes on one website.

The change will also allow Microsoft to publish more content on the Xbox Wire site. There is no info on what Microsoft plans to publish on the blog, but the company promises new and different types of content in the coming months.

Since the Xbox Insider program involves consoles and computers, Microsoft took care to provide convenient and easy-to-navigate categorization. You can also easily find sections for each ring with additional information and helpful links. Each section lists updates in historical order back to the beginning of 2024. Some rings currently do not offer release notes for updates before April 2024, but Microsoft promises to fix that in the next few weeks.

Finally, with today's announcement, Microsoft appears to be teasing some future changes for the Xbox Insider Program, which, unlike its console sibling, does not have a variety of channels.

Note: PC Gaming Preview doesn’t have the same ring system that console does (…for now), so PC users will proceed directly to the next page type.

Other than that, there will be no changes in preview update releases or coverage. You can learn more about the new home for Xbox Insider Release notes on the official Xbox Wire blog.