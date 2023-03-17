Intel Arc & Iris Xe beta graphics driver 31.0.101.4148 adds Diablo IV open beta support

Intel has released its latest beta driver version 31.0.101.4148 for Intel Arc, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics on supported versions of Windows 10 and 11. This new version adds support for the upcoming Diablo IV open beta test for Intel Arc A-series Graphics, along with support for Deceive Inc. and optimizations for Sons of the Forest.

There are also a number of game-related fixes, but also lots of known issues. You can check out the full changelog below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Deceive Inc.

Diablo 4 (Beta) Game performance optimizations on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Sons of The Forest FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: The Riftbreaker (DX12) may exhibit black line corruption with the Xbox Game Pass* version.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance during gameplay. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay.

Dirt 5 (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption in the skybox. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Diablo 4 (Beta) may exhibit corruption on character during gameplay with ‘Highlight Character When Obscured’ setting enabled.

Sea of Thieves (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on water edges.

Conqueror’s Blade (DX11) may exhibit corruption in benchmark mode.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ X e + Iris™ X e MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain buildings and floors during gameplay.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with AVC codec selected may incorrectly use the HEVC codec

Modifying performance sliders may fail to apply back to their default values. A workaround is to use the "Reset to Defaults" button. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the driver by heading over to Intel's official website at this link. The driver is compatible with Intel Arc discrete graphics cards alongside Intel 11th, 12th, and 13th Gen processor graphics.

Source: Release Notes (PDF) | Intel Website for Detailed Description