The new and improved Sticky Notes feature for OneNote is now available for all Windows users

In February, Microsoft announced that it was testing out a new and improved Sticky Note feature for its OneNote app for Windows with members of the Microsoft 365 Insiders program. Today, Microsoft announced the Sticky Notes improvements are officially rolling out to all OneNote for Windows users.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that once the update rolls out to your OneNote app for Windows, you should be able to launch it and see the new Sticky Notes button on top of the app. After you launch it you can pin the Sticky Notes feature to your Windows taskbar so you won't have to actually launch the OneNote app Soon it will also be available from the Windows Start menu.

The new Sticky Notes will allow users to create a new note just by clicking the "Note' button. You can also capture screenshots with one click of the "Screenshot" button as well.

Microsoft added:

If you’ve taken a note or screenshot from a website, you can easily return to the original source by clicking the auto-captured link. When you revisit the same document or website, we'll conveniently bring up the relevant notes for you. Need to multi-task? You can dock the new Sticky Notes to your desktop for a convenient side-by-side experience while using other apps. Search is versatile, including the text within your notes as well as images (using OCR). You can pop out any Sticky Note and view it in a larger window.

Microsoft does note (no pun intended) one known issue with the new Sticky Notes feature. At the moment the "Dock to Desktop” feature does not work well if you have a PC set up that includes an extended monitor. Microsoft says it is working to fix this issue but does not state when an update that eliminates this bug will be released.

In the meantime, the new Sticky Notes features are available for OneNote for Windows for version Version 2402 (Build 17328.20000) or later. Microsoft does say that this update is still rolling out so it may take a little time for your PC to get the new version.