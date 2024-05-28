Microsoft adds video page templates to SharePoint Pages and News and for the Stream web app

Microsoft is adding a new way for businesses to use its SharePoint services to create news and pages so that their employees can quickly add video-based content. The company is now rolling out support for video page templates that can be accessed and posted on SharePoint Pages and News. Those templates can also be made for the Microsoft Stream video web app.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that SharePoint content creators can find the new video page templates surface within the Page and News template pickers. All they will have to do is pick a video template, upload the video they want to post from within the Stream web app, and then edit that news post or page like any other SharePoint post before publishing it.

Users can also upload a video to the Stream web app to access the new templates if they wish. Microsoft stated:

Within the template picker, select your template type, page type, and any related documents you want to include on your page. After finalizing your selections in the template picker, go to the canvas for editing. Edit your video page like other SharePoint Pages, then publish and share when you are ready!

The new SharePoint video templates have just rolled out to Targeted Release customers and will be available for all SharePoint users by the end of June.

Microsoft says it will add more video page template options to SharePoint in the future, and it is also considering updating the entire template picker user interface. It is also considering adding ways for users to create their custom video templates.

Microsoft previously added a way for people who create news posts within a SharePoint service to share those same posts as emails so they can be used for newsletters, special alerts for employees, and more.