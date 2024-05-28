Save a whopping 61% on Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, now available for just $149

If you want to try a modern smartwatch without breaking your wallet, Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Classic is a great and stylish-looking contender. It is now available with a totally massive 61% discount, allowing you to get the smartwatch for less than much less capable smart bands.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic features several advanced sensors and capabilities to help you track your well-being. For example, it can analyze your body composition and deliver readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and body mass index. There is also ECG monitoring and an advanced heart rate monitor that can detect atrial fibrillation and measure blood oxygen levels.

In addition, you can use the Galaxy Watch4 Classic to receive notifications, track sleep and various physical activities, pay in shops, access Google Assistant and other services, stream music, read text messages, and many more (keep in mind that some features only work with Samsung Galaxy smartphones). Even though the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is not the latest model, it is a no-brainer for its new price of just $149 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm - $149 | 61% off on Amazon US

