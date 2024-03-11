Microsoft announces Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network for safe healthcare AI services

One of the biggest industries that will likely be affected by new generative AI services is in healthcare. Today, Microsoft revealed that a group of major healthcare companies has teamed up to form a new group that will help create and use new policies designed to use AI in this field more responsibly.

Microsoft's press release reveals the formation of the Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN). The company will be the technology partner for this consortium, which will have the following healthcare companies as launch partners:

AdventHealth

Advocate Health

Boston Children's Hospital

Cleveland Clinic

Duke Health

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Mass General Brigham

MedStar Health

Mercy

Mount Sinai Health System

Northwestern Medicine

Providence

Sharp HealthCare

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine

Public Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Microsoft says:

Through collaboration, TRAIN members will help improve the quality, safety, and trustworthiness of AI in health by sharing best practices, enabling registration of AI used for clinical care or clinical operations, providing tools to enable measurement of outcomes associated with the implementation of AI, and facilitating the development of a federated national AI outcomes registry for organizations to share amongst themselves.

Microsoft has already been working to address adding generative AI to healthcare. In 2023, it announced a partnership with healthcare technology company Epic that would use Microsoft's Azure AI services to create new features. These would include things like summarizing notes from health care professionals, along with using AI to reduce the time it takes to take care of manual and labor-intensive tasks.

In December 2023, Microsoft announced the private preview launch of its Azure AI Health Bot, Copilot. The new service is supposed to give healthcare professionals access to an AI chatbot that can provide answers to questions based on the local data of healthcare companies and other well-known and respected groups like the National Institutes of Health.