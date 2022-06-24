Microsoft brings one of the most-requested Outlook features to Mac users

Being able to hit undo after sending an email containing typos, missing attachments, or incorrect recipients gives you more confidence and control over your communications. However, it's something that Outlook users on Mac are deprived of, and expectedly, they have been asking for it for years. But thankfully, Microsoft does not seem to keep Mac users waiting any further.

In a blog post, Microsoft has announced that the much-requested 'Undo Send' feature is now available in Outlook for Mac. What this will do is cancel the email before it's sent, as the name suggests. The newly introduced undo command doesn't recall the message; instead, it delays the sending for a set period of time so that you can cancel it in case you have a change of heart.

Mac users can set the delay time to 5, 10, 15, or 20 seconds by navigating to Outlook > Preferences > Composing. Once that is done, each time you send an email, an 'Undo Send' prompt will appear on your screen and will remain visible for the length of delay time you set in Compose. If you click on the undo button, it'll cancel the sending and re-open your email draft for you to correct whatever mistakes you've made.

'Undo Send' isn't something entirely new to Outlook users. In fact, Outlook for the web offers users the same functionality. Rival email client Gmail also has something similar to offer. But for Outlook users on Mac, it'll be something that they haven't been able to try previously.

Microsoft clarified that it's slowly releasing the 'Undo Send' command to larger numbers of Insiders running Beta Channel Version 16.62 (Build 22050200) or later. This means a large number of Outlook users on Mac won't be able to give it a try now. Since Microsoft has started testing the undo command with Insiders, we expect it to hit general availability very soon. That said, Microsoft can pull a feature entirely out of the product, even after testing it with Insiders. Here's hoping it doesn't happen with the 'Undo Send' feature.

If you're using Outlook on your Mac, do you think the new undo send will be helpful for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.