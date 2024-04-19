Microsoft may be planning to add a way to import files from other cloud services to OneDrive

Microsoft has been adding quite a few features to its OneDrive cloud storage services lately. However, a new examination of the code inside a recent beta build of the OneDrive Android app shows evidence that the company may be about to add a much-requested feature.

Android Authority reports that it has made an APK teardown of the code inside the OneDrive v7.4 Beta 1 Android app. It has found a number of code strings that contain the label "import_cloud_files." Some of those strings specifically mention other cloud storage services, including Google Drive, Google Photos, and Dropbox.

The report also says the code strings in the OneDrive Android beta app indicate that users will not have to leave OneDrive to start the import process. Other strings show that the transfer will keep going even if you close the OneDrive app.

This development would certainly help users who might use more than one cloud storage service but would like to consolidate their files, images, and videos on one account quickly.

Microsoft has not officially mentioned plans to add this feature to OneDrive. Keep in mind that the discovery of code strings in an APK teardown that shows unannounced features does not mean they will be released, and Microsoft could cancel the development of these features before they are launched to the public.

As we mentioned, Microsoft has been paying more attention to OneDrive lately. In January, it started rolling out a new user interface for OneDrive for personal users. It also announced some new features for Microsoft 365 Basic users a few weeks ago including an expanded personal vault.

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap site indicates that in May, people who access OneDrive on the web will be able to use the company's Copilot AI assistant if they have a paid subscription to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365.