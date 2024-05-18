Samsung's Snapdragon X-powered Galaxy Book4 Edge leakes ahead of launch

Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and other PC manufacturers will soon launch the first wave of AI PCs with Windows 11 and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processors. Among those manufacturers will also be Samsung with its Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop. The device has already leaked ahead of its official announcement.

According to a German blog, WinFuture, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Book4 Edge and Galaxy Book4 Edge Pro with 14 and 16-inch displays. Both devices will feature Snapdragon X Elite chips with 12 CPU cores and a minimum of 16GB of RAM. However, the Pro variant should get the most powerful Snapdragon X Elite X1P-84-100 SKU with the fastest cores running at up to 4.2GHz.

There is no information about the maximum amount of RAM, but all the base specs should ship with 16GB of memory.

Product images shared by WinFuture show the laptop duo in their full glory. You can spot a rather modest selection of ports (two USB-C, one HDMI, and one headphone jack) and displays with rounded corners and quite massive chins. Those wanting to get more ports will have to opt for 16-inch variants, which also have a num pad, a microSD reader, and an extra USB-C port for "legacy" accessories.

Speaking of displays, Samsung has reportedly decided to use AMOLED panels with 3K resolutions and a maximum brightness of up to 400 nits. Prices, however, are currently unknown but do not expect these computers from Samsung to be cheap.

Besides showing the devices from every angle possible, the leak showcases a new default Windows 11 wallpaper. It looks like Microsoft has decided to ship its AI PCs with a new colorful Bloom variant. It looks nice, and it will make it to the internet in no time, adding to the already extensive collection of various Bloom wallpapers.