Microsoft finally lets you download games from Store without switching to Xbox app

Microsoft has started rolling out a new update for the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. Insiders who test Windows preview builds from the Dev channel can download version 22207.1401.X with two notable changes: screenshots in search results and the ability to install games directly from the Microsoft Store.

Here is the complete changelog for the latest Microsoft Store update:

. You can now view screenshots in search results to help improve your browsing experience. The Microsoft Store will display the first screenshot only, with no option to check other screenshots or videos without opening the listing first. Install games directly from the Microsoft Store app. One of the head-scratchers in the Microsoft Store (stable version) is the need to switch to the Xbox app to install a specific game. Microsoft has finally addressed this quirk, allowing users to install PC games easier and with fewer clicks.

These are not the only improvements the Microsoft Store recently received. Several days ago, developers revealed that they fixed a puzzling issue preventing the marketplace from displaying more than 2,000 reviews for a game or app. Also, the Store now features improved price tags and better game edition discoverability.