Microsoft fixes virtualization-related bugs, LSASS Sysprep issue with Windows 11 KB5022905

Microsoft, earlier today, released Widows 11 22H2 Release Preview build which contains all upcoming features arriving on Moment 2. Aside from that, the Redmond company has also released a preview update for Windows 11 21H2 with KB5022905 (OS Build 22000.1641). The new update fixes a couple of bugs that are related to virtualization like one in AppV, and another related to parity virtual disks. It also fixes another issue related to Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) on Sysprep.

You can read the full changelog below:

Highlights New! This update adds an advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition.

This update adds an advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition. This update addresses an issue that affects the Color filters setting. When you select Inverted, the system sets it to Grayscale instead.

This update addresses an issue that affects IE mode. The text on the status bar is not always visible.

This update addresses an issue that stops hyperlinks from working in Microsoft Excel.

This update addresses an issue that affects a certain streaming app. The issue stops video playback after an advertisement plays in the app. Improvements This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB: This update addresses an issue that affects the Appx State Repository. When you remove a user profile, the cleanup is incomplete. Because of this, its database grows as time passes. This growth might cause delays when users sign in to multi-user environments like FSLogix.

This update affects the United Mexican States. This update supports the government’s daylight saving time change order for 2023.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Z-order of two maximized windows. A window that is behind another window might appear on top.

This update addresses an issue that affects AppV. It stops file names from having the correct letter case (uppercase or lowercase).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The issue removes conflicting policies for Microsoft Edge. This occurs when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detects a policy conflict.

in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detects a policy conflict. This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning fails.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). LSASS might stop responding. This occurs after you run Sysprep on a domain-joined machine.

on a domain-joined machine. This update addresses an issue that affects parity virtual disks. Using Server Manager to create them fails.

You can find the official support article here.