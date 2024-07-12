PowerToys 0.82.1 is out with fixes for crashes on Windows 11 and bugs on Windows 10

Microsoft has pushed a small servicing update for PowerToys on Windows 11 and 10. Version 0.82.1 is now available on GitHub with a bunch of fixes. Namely, the update resolves crashes on Windows 11 version 21H2 and brightness issues on Windows 10.

Here are the official release notes:

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.82.0 we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.82.0 for full release notes. #33504 - Fixed a crash when starting PowerToys Run on Windows 11 SV1 (build number 22000).

#33622 - Fixed PowerToys Run appearing too bright on Windows 10.

#33744 - Fixed the installation location of DSC files on user-scoped installations, causing winget configure to not work correctly with PowerToys.

In case you missed it, PowerToys 0.82 arrived a few weeks ago with mostly changes and improvements for existing modules, such as Advanced Paste (the new AI-based utility that came in version 0.81), Color Picker, PowerToys Run, and more. You can check out full release notes for PowerToys 0.82 in our dedicated coverage.

PowerToys is an open-source set of tools, which means everyone with the necessary skills can offer their ideas and modules to make the app more convenient for everyone. Some of the upcoming tools include the ability to customize the first week of the year and the first day of the week. Also, there may soon be a tool for making Windows 11's lackluster context menus much less inconvenient.

If you are still using Windows 11 version 21H2, note that it is on its way out. Microsoft recently confirmed that Windows 11 21H2 and 22H2 will be out of support in October 2024. That means those operating systems will stop receiving updates and security patches in less than 90 days. Therefore, it is time to move to something newer.