The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 probably won't come with a slot for the S Pen

Since the Galaxy Z Fold3, Samsung has added support for the S Pen. However, the company's foldables currently don't have a slot where you can keep the pen (you currently have to buy a case for that). If you're hoping that there will finally be an S Pen slot for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5, there's some bad news for you.

According to a report by Etnews, Samsung originally had plans to create a slot for the S Pen in the Galaxy Z Fold5. Those plans have now been scrapped, however, as Samsung reportedly can't make enough space for the pen inside the device. Samsung would need to increase the thickness of the device to make that possible, and that is something that the company supposedly don't want to do at this point.

The company also explored the option of making the S Pen thinner, but this reduces the "pen on paper" feel that Samsung aims to achieve with its stylus. What's more, creating an S Pen slot would reportedly drive up the manufacturing costs of the Galaxy Z Fold5.

An industry insider familiar with the matter added that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with a new hinge system that will change the device's internal structure. This will allegedly make it more difficult to include a slot for the S Pen.

At the moment, it's not yet known when Samsung will launch its next generation of foldable devices. But given how Samsung introduced the past two generations in August, it's safe to say that the new foldables will see the light of day around the same period.

Source: Etnews