Microsoft is experimenting with more PC customizations in OOBE for next gen Windows 11

A few days back, Microsoft released a special OOBE (Out of Box Experience) update for Windows 11 22H2 and 21H2, as well as all supported versions for Windows 10. The new updates address some compatibility issues, similar to the previous release.

Aside from that, the Redmond tech giant is also looking at making changes to the OOBE with a new "Development" customization preset for configuring the PC. The description of this feature mentions a new "Dev Home" app, and it goes on to briefly discuss what the function of the new Dev Home app will be. It reads:

You can monitor your workflows with the widgets dashboard and see suggested tips to boost PC performance and discover new developer settings. If Development is pre-selected, Windows has found that your previous PC has been used for developer workloads and might benefit from this customization.

This change was spotted in Canary build 25336 though the option was not yet available inside the Device Usage section in Settings. Microsoft has seemingly removed the Development option since then in the most recent Dev build. The Redmond giant is also working on a "Dev drive" or developer volume option, based on the ReFS file system.

Source and image: techosarusrex (Twitter) via Xeno (Twitter)