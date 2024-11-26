Cyberpunk 2077 sales hit 30 million, expansion at 8 million

CD Projekt RED's latest RPG may have had a controversial launch, but it has gone on to become the studio's second-best-selling game ever, only settling behind The Witcher 3 for now. During its latest financial results publishing process, the company revealed that over 30 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 have now been sold.

It's not just the base game that's crossing major sales milestones either, with its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty already selling over 8 million copies.

"In less than four years since release we’ve already sold 30 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077, and as for Phantom Liberty – in just over a year it has sold over 8 million copies," says CD Projekt joint CEO Michał Nowakowski. "These are impressive figures. I’m very happy to see a large, dedicated community coalesce around our Cyberpunk games."

The game is slated to join a brand-new platform soon, too. A month ago, CD Projekt and Apple announced that Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion will be released on Apple Silicon devices in 2025.

As for continuing the franchise, CD Projekt RED has been working on a full-fledged sequel since 2022. Being made using Unreal Engine 5, the title, internally known as Project Orion, has a team of industry veterans working on it under the CD Projekt RED North America wing.

"We’re looking back at another very strong quarter," adds CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz, summarizing the company's 228 million PLN ($55 million) in revenue this quarter." Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion continue to sell very well, but The Witcher 3 is also performing admirably."

The game maker is also working with Netflix for another animated show set in the same universe. It's unclear if the creator of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Studio Trigger, will be involved with this project, too.