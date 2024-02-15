Microsoft issues a fix for the feature that brings data from other browsers to Edge

Microsoft's browser has a convenient feature that can regularly bring data from Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers to Edge (after receiving user consent, naturally) so that you keep everything in one browser. It appears that this feature has been misbehaving recently, so Microsoft released a patch for that.

Microsoft Edge 121.0.2277.128 is now available for download in the Stable Channel with a single fix for the data import feature. Here are the official release notes:

Version 121.0.2277.128: February 15, 2024 Fixed various bugs and performance issues. Fixes Edge has a feature that provides an option to import browser data on each launch from other browsers with user consent. This feature’s state might not have been syncing and displaying correctly across multiple devices. This is fixed. Policy updates EdgeManagementPolicyOverridesPlatformPolicy - For Microsoft Edge version 121.0.2277 and later, this policy will control all device policies.

EdgeManagementUserPolicyOverridesCloudMachinePolicy - For Microsoft Edge version 121.0.2277 and later, this policy will control all per user profile policies.

Oddly, the release of version 121.0.2277.128 coincides with the recent reports about Microsoft Edge stealing data from other browsers without permission. Many users have been complaining about Edge copying open tabs, favorites, and other data and then launching itself with that information for no reason. Despite the wide coverage, Microsoft never acknowledged this problem, so there is no official information on whether the latest update has something to do with data theft.

Microsoft Edge updates itself automatically in the background, so you can continue to use it as is. If you want to force-install the latest update, go to Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or edge://settings/help.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced some under-the-hood changes for Microsoft Edge on Apple Silicon Macs, resulting in up to 20% performance increase in several browser benchmarks.