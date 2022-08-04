Microsoft issues fix for broken input indicator and language bar on Windows 10

Microsoft has notified Windows 10 users on the official Windows Health Dashboard website about a new issue the company had to fix using the Known Issue Rollback tool. According to the software giant, Windows 10 had problems displaying the input indicator and language bar in the notification area after installing the recent KB5014666 update:

After installing updates released on June 28, 2022 (KB5014666) or later updates, the Input Indicator and Language Bar might not appear in the notification area. The notification area is normally located on the right end of the taskbar. Affected devices have more than one language installed. The Input Indicator and Language Bar is used to switch between input or keyboard languages on Windows devices and is used especially with languages that use Input Method Editors (IME).

To fix the problem, Microsoft issued the Known Issue Rollback mechanism that automatically undoes troublesome changes in cumulative updates with no additional action required. Affected users can restart their Windows 10 computers to attempt to apply the rollback faster.

On the other hand, Enterprise users need to install a special Group Policy rule that allows Microsoft to fix bugs using Known Issue Rollback. Microsoft has dedicated documentation on the official website about using Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback.

Microsoft says the bug affects Windows 10 client versions 21H2, 21H1, 20H2, and Windows Server 20H2. Windows 11 users and customers using only one input language, are not affected.

Besides breaking the input indicator, KB5014666 fixed multiple bugs in Windows 10 and introduced several new printing-related features. You can learn more about the update in our dedicated article.