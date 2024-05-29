Apple Vision Pro gets 'Vacation Simulator' and 'Job Simulator' VR games

Apple Vision Pro keeps getting new interactive video games and the latest additions are from the Google-owned VR gaming studio Owlchemy Labs. The company announced that its Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator games are now available for Apple's $3,499 spatial computing headset.

Both best-selling titles from the gaming studio are already available on other VR platforms such as Meta Quest and PlayStation VR. Job Simulator was introduced in 2016 and has sold over one million copies since then.

Set in a 2050 world where robots have replaced humans, Job Simulator features a few humorous interpretations of how humans used to work. Players can re-live the old days by simulating various human-related jobs such as gourmet chef, office worker, convenience store clerk, or automotive mechanic.

Meanwhile, in Vacation Simulator, players are invited to a "Vacation Island" in 2060 where robots go on a vacation and experience what humans did besides their jobs. The island is complete with "everything a simulated dream vacation needs, including activity-rich destinations and a colorful cast of bots," the studio explains. Players can experience recreated immersive locations on the island such as a resort, a mountain, a beach, and a forest.

Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator are available on the App Store for Vision Pro with price tags of $19.99 and $29.99, respectively. Both games feature free content updates, for instance, 'Infinite Overtime' in Job Simulator allows players to work a never-ending night shift with countless tasks for each job.

In Vacation Simulator, the 'Back To Job' free content update in Vacation Island puts players behind the island's Poolside Cabana to serve vacationing bots.

Owlchemy also announced that its updated hand-tracking technology is now added to both the games. Both games are also playable on Meta Quest without using a controller, where players will experience "better movements and organic interactions making both games feel more intuitive and natural."