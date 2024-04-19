Microsoft launches Edge 2024 dashboard with top developer needs

The Microsoft Edge development team introduced the Edge 2024 web platform dashboard with the most requested web developer needs to track the improvements across different browsers that close interoperability gaps. It will also serve as another platform for web developers to raise their voices about specific "pain points."

Microsoft and other companies, such as Google, Apple, Mozilla, and Igalia, recently announced Interop 2024, another project aimed at improving the modern internet and browser interoperability for a more consistent user experience. However, Microsoft thought that the things listed on the Interop 2024 dashboard were not the only ones that mattered to web developers.

Through the listening process we came to more deeply understand the challenges posed by a lack of broad support for many foundational APIs that can’t be polyfilled, or which create new architectural opportunities.

According to a post on the official Microsoft Edge blog, "the most intense areas of feedback" include View Transitions, Navigation API, Custom Paint API, scroll-driven animations, container queries, and more. The new dashboard will help track progress across browsers and decide what to work on in the future. The current list is not exclusive, so expect more additions to it.

This dashboard represents our view of progress across the web ecosystem towards resolving top developer pain points and closing interoperability gaps. For each feature listed below, the relevant browser compatibility status, as well as the latest test results from the Web Platform Tests (WPT) project, are given. We hope that this dashboard plays a positive role in improving the platform for everyone.

Microsoft encourages developers to leave feedback about the dashboard and participate in the upcoming surveys to help shape the Interop 2025 project.

You can learn more about the Microsoft Edge 2024 web platform top developer needs dashboard in the announcement post on the official Microsoft Edge blog.