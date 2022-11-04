Microsoft may just be really bad at Maths as it touts another big performance boost in Teams

Microsoft recently announced the set of new features that Teams gained in October. Here's the rundown of that in case you haven't been keeping a tab. Following that, Microsoft has also shared some of the performance improvements that Teams has received. The company says this is a part of its continuous effort to make positive strides, and it builds on top of the gains it announced back in June.

However, the percentage improvements noted by Microsoft here appear to be somewhat misleading. The company claims a 12% improvement when switching between chat threads over the June '22 update. And when switching between channel threads, that gain is noted at 11%.

However, the baseline for the data has actually been taken as the June 2020 update from two years ago, which means Microsoft has measured the percentage point differentials between the June 2022 and November 2022 updates, and not the actual gain percentage it seems.

The actual gain percentage with the latest framework upgrade should actually be 10% for switching chat threads and 8.6% for channel threads over June 2022, and not 12% and 11%, respectively.

The blog post detailing the changes has been penned by Microsoft's Jeff Chen, who is the Principal TPM manager for Teams. It says:

Users can enjoy a greater fluidity experience from day-to-day application interactions The most common action for a user in Teams is to switch between different chats, channels, and activity feeds. Over the past two years, switching between chat threads is now 32% faster, switching between channels is 39% faster. This leads to a more fluid experience that will keep you in the flow.

Aside from faster switching between threads, Teams has also received improvements to the joining time with a 21% betterment. Latency and responsiveness see a 16% boost:

Improved meeting experiences from faster joining and interaction Another common scenario of our day-to-day life with Teams is joining a meeting. We are excited to share that the framework upgrade improved the join time by 21%, and responsiveness during meetings has improved. For example, the latency of raising your hand has improved by 16%.

You may find more details on the official blog post.