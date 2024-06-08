Microsoft paused Windows 11 24H2 rollout for Insiders

If your computer is enrolled in the Release Preview Channel of the Windows Insider Program and you cannot get it to Windows 11 version 24H2, you are not alone. Quietly and without any public announcements, Microsoft halted the gradual rollout.

I just saw that 24H2 rollout is paused in Release Preview, what's the reason I wonder if you can share of course — techosarusrex (@techosarusrex) June 8, 2024

The update notification was uncovered in the original Windows 11 24H2 rollout announcement post, which was published for Release Preview insiders on May 22. Here is everything Microsoft has to say about it:

UPDATE 6/7: We are temporarily pausing the rollout of Windows 11, version 24H2 to the Release Preview Channel. We will resume the rollout in the coming weeks.

Again, there is no information on what is behind the decision to pause the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 to Insiders. It is unknown whether it is related to the Recall adjustments Microsoft announced yesterday. Until the latest Canary and Dev builds, it was only possible to make Recall work on Release Preview builds. For now, we can only speculate what is the culprit here.

We will update this post once more information about the situation is available.

Windows 11 version 24H2 is expected in the Stable Channel later this year. This big feature update will deliver quite a lot of new features and improvements, such as HDR wallpaper support, Wi-Fi 7 support, Sudo for Windows, Rust in the Windows Kernel, the much-needed refresh button for the Wi-Fi flyout, and more.

Recall should also be a part of the update, but officially, it only works on the Copilot+ PCs, which are launching on June 18, 2024. However, if you already have an ARM-powered Windows computer with Windows 11 build 26100.712, you can try enabling Recall using this tool.