Windows 11 24H2 build 26100.712 is now available for Insiders in the Release Preview channel

In a somewhat unusual move, Microsoft has decided to release a version of the Windows 11 24H2 feature update for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview channel. The build number is 26100.712.

This Release Preview version has a number of features and also removes others, such as Cortana, Tips, and WordPad. ISOs for this version will be available for download later today at this site.

Here is the blog post that goes over the new features:

Windows 11, version 24H2 includes a range of new features such as the HDR background support, energy saver, Sudo for Windows, Rust in the Windows kernel, support for Wi-Fi 7, voice clarity and more. It also includes many improvements across Windows. For example, we are introducing a scrollable view of the quick settings flyout from the taskbar, the ability to create 7-zip and TAR archives in File Explorer (in addition to ZIP), and improvements for connecting Bluetooth Low Energy Audio devices. We will be sharing more details in the coming months on many of the new features and improvements included as part of Windows 11, version 24H2 leading up to general availability. Please note that the new AI features such as Recall announced earlier this week will not be available on your PC after installing this update today as they require a Copilot+ PC. For more information on those new AI features and Copilot+ PCs, see this blog post here. As part of this update, we’re also evolving the Copilot experience on Windows as an app that will be pinned to the taskbar. This enables users to get the benefits of a traditional app experience, including the ability to resize, move, and snap the window – feedback we’ve heard from users throughout the preview of Copilot in Windows. This model also allows Microsoft to more agilely develop and optimize the experience based on user feedback. This change will be making is way to Insiders in the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels shortly: Windows 11, version 24H2 shown as available as an optional update highlighted in a red box. Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel can install Windows 11, version 24H2 via our “seeker” experience in Windows Update. This means if you are an Insider currently in the Release Preview Channel on a PC that meets the Windows 11 hardware requirements, you can go to Settings and Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 11, version 24H2 if you want. Once you update your PC to Windows 11, version 24H2, you will continue to automatically receive new servicing updates through Windows Update (the typical monthly update process). For instructions on how to join the Windows Insider Program and join your PC to the Release Preview Channel, click here. Commercial customers enrolled in the Windows Insider Program for Business can begin validating Windows 11, version 24H2 on PCs in their organizations. For these customers, the Windows 11, version 24H2 feature update is available through Windows Update for Business (WUfB) and Windows Server Update Service (WSUS). Azure Marketplace will be coming soon. You can learn more about deploying pre-release feature updates using these deployment methods here. Should any issues arise, IT admins in organizations deploying Release Preview updates can request Microsoft Support.

The blog post notes that Windows 11 users in the European Economic Area will be able to get Copilot as a Microsoft Store app sometime in the near future.