Not getting Windows 11 24H2 in Release Preview? Here is how to install it now

About a week ago, Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11 version 24H2 to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, giving them access to the latest features and improvements, including new AI-based stuff, such as Recall. However, the update is rolling out gradually, which means some users may not get Windows 11 24H2 right now. Microsoft has updated the official release notes to clarify that and offered a workaround.

We’re aware that some Windows Insiders in Release Preview are not seeing Windows 11, version 24H2 offered yet. We’ve just begun the rollout and will gradually increase the rollout over time so not everyone will see it right away.

If waiting for Microsoft to detect your device is not an option, you can speed things up using official Windows 11 images. Head to the Windows Insider Preview Downloads page and get the latest ISO under build number 26100.560. You can then use it to perform an in-place update (not a clean install) and then get to 26100.712 in the Release Preview Channel, which is Windows 11 version 24H2.

It is also worth noting that those performing clean installations of Windows 11 24H2 may not get the recent EEA-related changes that allow uninstalling Microsoft Edge and doing other previously unheard of things. They also appear to be rolling out gradually to Release Preview Insiders, so you will have to wait a little bit more. Consider it another reminder of why waiting for the public release is always the best and safest option.

Windows 11 version 24H2 is a big feature update with quite a lot of changes. Some of them include HDR background support, Sudo for Windows, improved energy saver, Wi-Fi 7 support, new AI features, Rust in the Windows Kernel, improved archive support, and more. However, the update also removes the AC-3 codec and WordPad and breaks connections to third-party NAS due to security changes and improvements.