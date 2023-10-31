Microsoft releases PowerToys 0.75.1 with FancyZones and Run fixes

Following the big PowerToys 0.75 release on Monday, Microsoft pushed a quick bug-fixing update to resolve issues with two PowerToys modules—FancyZones and PowerToys Run. Windows apps should now snap correctly when using FancyZones, and PowerToys Run should initialize additional data types for plugin developers.

What is new in PowerToys 0.75.1?

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.75.0 to fix some bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. #29491 - The generalization of a fix for snapping popup windows was causing many applications to not be snappable by FancyZones. We're reverted that change for this patch and we'll investigate a better fix for a future release.

#29465 - We've recently included more ways for PowerToys Run plugin developers to include different data types as additional options for their plugins, but these were not being initialized correctly. Now they should be working. Thanks @waaverecords!

In case you missed it, PowerToys 0.75 introduced two big changes: a new utility for editing environment variables (and profiles) and a new Dashboard home page, where you can quickly toggle on or off different modules, check their hotkeys, see what utilities are running, etc. You can check out full release notes in our dedicated article.

PowerToys is available on Windows 10 and 11. You can download the app from the Microsoft Store, GitHub, or using winget (open Terminal and type winget install powertoys).

As a reminder for users unfamiliar with the matter, PowerToys is a set of utilities to enhance your user experience. It includes an app launcher, File Explorer add-ons, multiple mouse tools, keyboard remapping, registry editor, hosts editor, screen ruler, text extractor, color picker, and many more. PowerToys regularly gets updates with new utilities, and it is one of our favorite apps we recommend for every Windows 11 and 10 user.