When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Larian confirms Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox release in 2023 despite technical hurdles

Neowin · with 0 comments

Baldurs gate 3

Larian Studios has provided an update on the Xbox version of its RPG, Baldur's Gate 3. In a tweet, studio CEO Swen Vincke said the Xbox version remains on schedule for a release before the end of 2023.

Swen Vincke stated that the Xbox version is currently in active playtesting. While an exact release date has yet to be announced, Larian is confident Baldur's Gate 3 will launch on Xbox Series X|S consoles before the end of the year.

This update comes after the developer previously estimated that the Xbox launch window would fall between September and November. Technical hurdles with implementing split-screen co-op on the less powerful Xbox Series S had threatened to delay the port beyond 2023.

"Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer] yesterday," said Vincke in a tweet in August. "We've found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur's Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we've been working towards for quite some time."

However, Larian worked with Microsoft to find a solution enabling a 2023 Xbox release, even if split-screen will be excluded at launch on Series S. Microsoft has pledged continued support to add this feature post-launch.

In August 2023, the full 1.0 version of the game launched for the PC, and it became a massive critical and sales hit. Baldur's Gate 3 launched for PlayStation 5 earlier in September, making its full MacOS debut alongside its third major patch update.

Despite this, Microsoft's huge leak of internal documents and emails in late September revealed that the company had dismissed Baldur's Gate 3 at first. The email showed that the game was last on a list of games that Microsoft felt could be included in its Xbox Game Pass service.

Report a problem with article
crucial T500 ssd
Next Article

The Crucial T500 internal SSDs are now available for PCs and PS5s

A custom PowerToys logo with a frosted glass background
Previous Article

Microsoft releases PowerToys 0.75.1 with FancyZones and Run fixes

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment