Microsoft Search launches new Search and Intelligence admin homepage for enterprise users

Microsoft Search, the business and enterprise search solution for Microsoft 365 customers that launched in 2019, is rolling out a new Search and Intelligence admin homepage for its users. It's been designed to give admins quick access to see data from within their business or organization.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

The new homepage provides you with a single entry point to access a range of Microsoft Search features and functions, such as Graph connectors, user feedback, Microsoft Search educational content, and more. The new homepage also helps you discover new ways to enhance your search experience and monitor feature status.

The homepage includes several tiles that offer different kinds of information. For example, the connectors tile will not only show the status of your connections, but you can also create a new connection or edit a current one.

The user feedback tile, as the name suggests, offers admins a way to quickly see the latest feedback from users. Microsoft states:

This feedback is a valuable source of insight to understand how people are using and perceiving Microsoft Search, and which improvements they’d like to see. The user feedback tile helps you to listen to your users and respond to their needs and expectations.

There's also an analytics tile so users can quickly check the performance and states of Microsoft Search in their organization. The learning tile offers some info on how best to use the features of Microsoft Search, including tips and extra resources. Finally, the answers tile is set up so you can keep track of the answers you give to specific questions from your organization in Microsoft Search.

Microsoft says that a future update for the Search and Intelligence admin homepage will allow users to customize the page by pinning their favorite titles to the front page. There's no word when that will be released.