Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC laptop and get a 50-inch TV for free

While its existence was leaked a few days before the official reveal, Samsung has confirmed it has become one of the many PC makers who will launch a laptop with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor, and under Microsoft's Copilot+ PC branding.

You can now preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge on the company's website, but here's the cool bit. Preorders for the notebook will also get a 50-inch Samsung smart TV for free.

Specifically, the TV you will receive will be a Samsung 50-inch Class Crystal UHD DU7200 smart TV which normally costs $379.99. It has a 4K screen and support for upscaling content to 4K as well. Of course it has Samsung's Tizen OS-based smart TV operating system which supports nearly all the major streaming services. This preorder promotion will end on June 17.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge has the Snapdragon X Elite chip, and comes in either 14-inch or 16-inch screen models with an AMOLED display and a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800. The 14-inch model weighs 2.62 pounds and the 16-inch version weighs 3.4 pounds.

You can also choose to get a faster chip; one has a clock speed of 3.4Ghz and the other has a clock speed of 3.8GHz. Both models have a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. You also get Wi-Fi 7 wireless hardware.

The 14-inch model has a 55.9Wh battery that will last up to 18 hours on one charge, The 16-inch version has a 61.8Wh battery that will last up to 22 hours on a single charge.

You can also check our our coverage of all the other Copilot+ PCs that were announced today.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.