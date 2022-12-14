Microsoft Teams gets a new feature to let users gather a "broad range of feedback"

Microsoft is using artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a feature that will suggest files in Teams chat. While this feature is expected to arrive in February, it has launched a less controversial Teams feature in the meantime to allow users to collect a "broader range and volume of feedback more quickly and effectively."

Teams users will be able to launch Multi-Question polls during Teams meetings to "gather different types of feedback about the same topic or feedback about different but related topics," starting today. Prior to this, Teams users had to create multiple polls ahead of time and then launch them at different times during the meeting. But now, thanks to Multi-Question polls, you can do both -- bundle multiple polls and launch them at the same time and launch different poll types at different times during the meeting.

However, there is a limit to how many questions you can add in a multi-question poll. According to the official blog post, you can include a maximum of nine questions in Multi-Question polls. If you are a participant in these types of polls, you need to remember the following:

Responses to all questions are submitted when all answers have been provided and the Submit button has been clicked – not one at a time.

The Multi-Question polls feature for Teams is now available in the Polls app for Teams. You can find the app on Microsoft Teams app store. However, the functionality is limited to Business and Education subscribers only, just like the ability to launch an instant poll that Microsoft launched a few days ago.