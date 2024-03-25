Microsoft Teams Insider members can check out a UI refresh for personal desktop Team users

Members of Microsoft's Windows Insider Program in the Canary and Dev channels got a chance earlier this month to download a new build of Windows 11. Among other things the 26080 build included a new and unified Microsoft Teams Windows 11 desktop app. The new version lets users switch between personal and work Teams accounts without having to leave the app.

As it turns out, Microsoft quietly launched another version last week of the Windows 11 Teams app specifically for members of the Teams Insider Program. In a blog post, Microsoft says this app has some user interface and visual changes compared to the current Teams desktop app for personal use.

The blog post stated:

We’re bringing people closer with larger, more engaging avatars and bigger reactions. We’ve added space between elements in the app and updated the color and material throughout Teams for personal use, to create a simpler, more inviting experience.

If you use the personal version of Teams for Windows 11 and want to check out these new UI changes before anyone else you can do so by joining the Teams Insider program. To do so, just open up the Teams app, and then go to its Settings section. Then just head over in Settings to the Teams Insider program section, and click on the Join button. You will then have to close and restart the Teams app to check out the UI update.

Since Microsoft is also testing a new Teams app for Windows 11 as part of the Windows Insider Program, it's possible that the version of Teams that's being tested by Teams Insider members will eventually merge with the unifed app.

Microsoft recently revealed it has made some changes to the Teams app store. They include the addition of ratings and reviews for Teams app in the store.