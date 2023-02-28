Microsoft Teams is adding filters designed to remove or keep profanity in chats

If you use Microsoft Teams for your online work meetings, sometimes a person in the chat might say a profane word that you may or may not want to hear. If that's the case, then Teams has your back with a new feature that was just revealed in the Microsoft 365 roadmap today.

The new feature will add a toggle that will allow the Team profanity filter to be turned on or off in Live Captions by the user. Here's how the feature is described in the roadmap entry:

With the newly introduced toggle for turn on/off profanity filtering, user will now be able to control whether they want to continue to leverage the profanity filtering capability provided out of box, or, if they want to see every word as-is.

The new toggle is planned to be added to Teams for desktop and Mac users, at least at first. Hopefully, Microsoft will add this feature to the other platforms supported by the online meeting tool. However, we will have to wait a little while for the toggle to be added, as it is currently slated for General Availability in May 2023.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a major code overhaul for Teams that will increase performance and use less energy, among other improvements. This new version is allegedly planned for a public preview release in March.