OnePlus doesn't plan to "settle" with its upcoming foldable flagship, due later this year

Rumors of OnePlus working on its first-ever foldable phone have been swirling for a long time. Last year, we reported that OnePlus might copy the design of the Find N 5G foldable phone, which is from its sister company Oppo. Now, we are getting information regarding the possible release of the OnePlus foldable phone, courtesy of OnePlus COO Kinder Liu.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Liu said that OnePlus' first-ever foldable phone would be a flagship and launch in the second half of 2023. As described by the COO, it will be one of the "top positioned products" from OnePlus. It is taking time to launch the foldable phone because, as per Liu, it wants to make the "best one."

In a press conference today at MWC, Liu also said that the OnePlus foldable phone would come with "the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience." The foldable phone will remain faithful to the company's "Never Settle" tagline. "It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today's foldable market," Liu said at the conference.

However, Liu did not go into detail about the form factor. But in all likelihood, it will be a book-style foldable phone, similar to the Oppo Find N 5G or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

The specifications of the OnePlus foldable phone are unknown at this point. But since we are talking about a flagship device, it should include the latest chipset, possibly from Snapdragon, and pretty much everything you would expect from a premium Android phone. It will be interesting to see how OnePlus's foldable differs from Oppo's Find N lineup.

Via TechCrunch