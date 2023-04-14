Microsoft Teams makes the new Speaker View feature available for public preview

The old "classic" free version of Microsoft Teams may have shut down, but the online meetings and chat service continues to update its current version with new features. Today, the company announced a new way to view Teams video meetings.

Microsoft's blog post has the details on this feature, called Speaker View:

Speaker view can be selected from the view switcher within meetings, and allows meeting attendees to effortlessly track the current active speaker. It is particularly effective in scenarios with a limited number of key speakers and a large audience, such as town halls, trainings, or lectures – especially from the student’s perspective.

Microsoft says that Speaker View puts the main speaker on screen in a higher resolution video than normal. It also uses 16:9 tiles so that the speaker will have plenty of space for hand gestures to be more visible on screen.

It's pretty simple to set up Speaker View as well. Just click on the View icon on top, and then select the Speaker View option.

This feature is currently available to try out in the Microsoft Teams Public Preview build and is only for the Windows or macOS platforms at the moment.