Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 10 for Business: QHD webcam, 5G, anti-reflective screen, more

At its special event today, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Pro 10 for Business with multiple features catered for business customers. The computer promises more performance thanks to the latest Intel chips, better battery life, an improved display, 5G, and more. In addition, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is one of the first AI PCs from Microsoft with a dedicated Copilot button on its keyboard (also available without one).

The Surface Pro 10 for Business is powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra processors with a dedicated Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Unit. Customers will get to choose between two options: the Core Ultra 5 135U and the Core Ultra 7 165U (no ARM configurations). Memory options include 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM. As for storage, all Surface Pro 10 for Business SKUs come equipped with PCIe Gen 4 user-removable drives with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.

Although the Surface Pro 10 for Business has retained the design of its predecessor, it packs several notable design improvements. For example, the display is covered with a special anti-reflective coating and the peak brightness is 33% higher.

Microsoft has also upgraded the webcam, which now has a 1440p resolution and a much wider 114-degree field of view. In addition, the tablet has an NFC reader in the upper-left corner of the screen. It will allow customers to sign in with their NFC security keys. Finally, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is the first Intel-based Surface Pro with 5G support. However, this SKU is coming later in 2024.

Here are the full specs of the Surface Pro 10 for Business:

Surface Pro 10 for Business Display 13" 2,880 x 1,920 PixelSense Flow display with Adaptive color

3:2 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness (SDR)

120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1300:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating CPU Intel Core 5 Ultra 135U

Intel Core 7 Ultra 165U RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x Storage PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB Battery 48 Wh of nominal capacity, up to 19 hours of "typical use"

39W charger included Ports 2x USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

Surface Connect Port

Surface Pro Keyboard Port Cameras 1440p front-facing Surface Studio camera with Windows Hello

10.5MP UHD rear-facing camera Sound Dual Studio microphones with voice focus

Dual 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Sensors Ambient Color Sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

NFC Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and optional 5G (coming later in 2024) OS Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Colors Platinum and Black Price Starting at $1,199

Like the previous Surface models, the Surface Pro 10 for Business was designed with serviceability in mind, which is a big deal for business customers. The computer lets you replace the following components:

Display module

SSD

Motherboard (including CPU and soldered RAM)

Surface Connect Port

Thermal module

Microphones

SSD door

Speakers

Casing

Front and rear cameras (separately)

Power and volume buttons

Kickstand

Also, internal components have QR codes for instructions and additional labels that show what tool is required for each component and how many screws you need to secure one.

In addition to the Surface Keyboard with and without the Copilot key, Microsoft announced a special version that features a bolder and larger font, higher contrast, and brighter backlight to make keys more visible and easier to use by everyone. You can learn more about it here.

The Surface Pro 10 is now available for preorder via authorized resellers. Shipments begin April 9, 2024.